Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 28-September 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in a crosswalk.
Today's Headlines: First Student still facing driver shortage before school year, but no concerns on operations
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Broken Paddle Guiding Co. in Wabasha, Minn. offers guided tours of the backwaters of North America's longest river.
School bus drivers are one among many workforce niches facing worker shortages across the country, but Rochester Public Schools is prepared for the problem, even as partnering school bus company First Student faces driver shortages.