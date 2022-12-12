Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Public health and safety professionals as well as survivors will share resources navigating risky and unsafe situations, and support systems available in Rochester.
After claiming an officer used excessive force against him, he now stands accused of slamming his wife's head into the ground, punching her and telling her he would kill her.
Dr. Matt Penz, with his wife, Kate Penz, recently paid $2.75 million to buy the Uptown on Second complex at 2560 Second St. SW. They plan to move their nearby clinic into a larger spot there in 2023.
Rochester woman charged for ramming husband's car during chase; hitting woman's vehicle with a tire iron
A woman tracked her husband to Austin using the Tesla app and repeatedly rammed his vehicle during a car chase while he was with another woman. The pair are reportedly going through a separation.