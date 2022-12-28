Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 25-31, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
The reins of many Rochester area businesses were handed off to new leaders in the past year. Here are a few of the notable boss shifts.
The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance will hold the Shark Tank-style event to determine awards for grants for new events after a two-year pause.