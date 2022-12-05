SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

By Staff reports
December 05, 2022 01:27 PM
Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

What to read next
Daquairus Nathaniel Black
Local
Minneapolis man charged in Goodhue County not competent to stand trial in kidnapping case
A competency evaluation for Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 26, of Minneapolis, declared Black not competent to stand trial. He is accused of picking up a woman in Minneapolis and refusing to let her out of his vehicle while attempting to get her to perform sexual acts on him. When police found him in Cannon Falls, he allegedly rammed a police car and led law enforcement on a chase exceeding 124 miles per hour.
December 05, 2022 01:54 PM
By  Mark Wasson
Ramada by Wyndham
Business
New owners paid $3.72 million for a hotel on Rochester's South Broadway
Cactus Hospitality LLC, which is led by Vishal Patel, purchased the 145-room Rochester hotel previously called Ramada by Wyndham at 1625 South Broadway on Nov. 30, 2022. In the wake of the sale, the hotel is transitioning to operating under the Choice hotel brand.
December 05, 2022 01:06 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
Nicholas Daniel Larson
Local
North Mankato man charged in juvenile rape case in Dodge County
Nicholas Daniel Larson, 42, of North Mankato, is accused of whipping and raping a juvenile female several times over a six-year period.
December 05, 2022 11:45 AM
By  Mark Wasson
Adam Scott Everson
Local
Wykoff man leads deputies in chase across Grand Meadow
Adam Scott Everson, 20, of Wykoff, trespassed on a residence and led police on a vehicle and foot chase throughout Grand Meadow in Mower County. The pursuit ended when Everson ran into an apartment and tried to shut the door on a Mower County Deputy, who broke the door down and tackled Everson.
December 05, 2022 10:59 AM
By  Mark Wasson