Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
A competency evaluation for Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 26, of Minneapolis, declared Black not competent to stand trial. He is accused of picking up a woman in Minneapolis and refusing to let her out of his vehicle while attempting to get her to perform sexual acts on him. When police found him in Cannon Falls, he allegedly rammed a police car and led law enforcement on a chase exceeding 124 miles per hour.
Cactus Hospitality LLC, which is led by Vishal Patel, purchased the 145-room Rochester hotel previously called Ramada by Wyndham at 1625 South Broadway on Nov. 30, 2022. In the wake of the sale, the hotel is transitioning to operating under the Choice hotel brand.
Nicholas Daniel Larson, 42, of North Mankato, is accused of whipping and raping a juvenile female several times over a six-year period.
Adam Scott Everson, 20, of Wykoff, trespassed on a residence and led police on a vehicle and foot chase throughout Grand Meadow in Mower County. The pursuit ended when Everson ran into an apartment and tried to shut the door on a Mower County Deputy, who broke the door down and tackled Everson.