Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The Minnesota State Patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash that sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.