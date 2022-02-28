Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 27-March 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
It had been twelve years since the championship round of the Rochester Area Scholastic Chess League (RASCL) City Cup Tournament ended in a tie.
Updated federal classification measures keep Olmsted County and rest of Southeast Minnesota listed as areas of high virus transmission
The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and obstructing the legal process.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, crash.