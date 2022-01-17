SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 16-22, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Rochester Police Department
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 17, 2022 08:27 AM
Share

Click here to view previous weeks .

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESSDAILY INCIDENT REPORTSROCHESTERLIVE
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Three hurt in Saturday crash in Pine Island
Three people in two vehicles were injured Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. Highway 52 in Pine Island.
January 17, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Police lights crash report
Local
Teenager, Austin woman treated for injuries following crash on Highway 52
The teenage driver and her 53-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts in the two-vehicle crash Sunday evening, Jan. 16, 2022.
January 17, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
image (1) (1).jpg
Local
Hendrickson nabs four Midwest Country Music nominations
Singer-songwriter believes there were more than 2,800 competitors in total.
January 17, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Olmsted County logo
Local
7 things Olmsted County commissioners want state lawmakers to know
Commissioners met with state lawmakers Friday in advance of the Jan. 31 start of the 2022 Minnesota legislative session.
January 17, 2022 06:11 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen