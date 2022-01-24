SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 23-29, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 24, 2022 01:15 PM
Share

Click here to view previous weeks.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESSDAILY INCIDENT REPORTSROCHESTERLIVE
What to read next
Drone - Mayo Parking
Local
17,000 parking spots for Mayo Clinic, and more are in 5-year plan
At least one of 12 potential new parking facilities outlined in 2021 five-year plan update is in the works.
January 24, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Two people hurt in rollover crash near Cannon Falls
The 2004 GMC Envoy was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 52 when it went out of control and rolled when it entered the median.
January 24, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Kasson - Dodge County map.png
Local
Vehicle rollover crash on Highway 14 in Kasson injures two
The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 14 Monday morning when it went out of control and rolled into the median.
January 24, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Local
Rochester YMCA to hold community celebration before it closes building's doors
Activities, classes scheduled Friday-Sunday.
January 24, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle