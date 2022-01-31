SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 30-February 5, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 31, 2022 01:15 PM
Share

Click here to view previous weeks.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESSDAILY INCIDENT REPORTSROCHESTERLIVE
What to read next
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County set to launch new resident survey
Mailing expected to reach 600 random households in each of the county's seven districts.
January 31, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Tax preparation
Local
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance appointments start Tuesday
Program seeks to help low- and moderate-income residents, as well as disabled and elderly, file annual tax returns
January 31, 2022 02:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hearts Screen Grab.JPG
Local
Elected officials encourage community to thank frontline workers
City, county and school leaders say it's time to show added appreciation for people who continue active COVID responses
January 31, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
berkman22.jpg
Business
The Red Cow is mooooving into Rochester
Building permits filed this week show that plans for a Red Cow tavern within Rochester's Berkman Apartments at 217 14th Ave. SW are starting to heat up. With four locations in the Twin Cities, this will be the Red Cow’s first restaurant outside of the metro area.
January 31, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger