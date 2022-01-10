Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Exclusive
The 1921 apartment building was acquired by Black Swan Living Property Management.
Members Only
Ben and Jennifer Millemon of Meridian, Idaho purchased the Wabasha Marina & Boatyard at 1009 Main St. for $4.9 million on Dec. 17.
Consultant points option for improving course or scaling back future.