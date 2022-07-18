Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 17-23, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave. NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.
The woman, Rebecca Kahn, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle that swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.