SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 17-23, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
July 18, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTDAILY INCIDENT REPORTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
20220718_112034.jpg
Business
Rochester's Wild Bill's restaurant abruptly closes its doors
Rochester’s Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon abruptly closed its doors for good at 300 17th Ave. NW by the Miracle Mile Shopping Center on Monday morning.
July 18, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
power outage.png
Local
Update: Turkey vulture causes power outage around Chatfield
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
July 18, 2022 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rochester woman airlifted to Mayo Clinic after being kicked by horse Saturday
First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.
July 18, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Fatal crash police lights
Local
Plainview woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday
The woman, Rebecca Kahn, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle that swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.
July 18, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson