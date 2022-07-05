Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 3-9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Majors Cornell and Candace Voeller took command at the Rochester Salvation Army on June 27, 2022.
Workers at S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a leather tanning subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co., voted to approve the new contract on June, 30, 2022, after three months of negotiation.
Fireworks debris caught fire over the July 4 weekend, leading to a Byron family's home being a total loss.
Law enforcement found dozens of pills that resemble fentanyl in the man's car. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.