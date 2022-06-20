Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
While no injuries were reported from the shooting, law enforcement said they found two bullets lodged in a residence near the shooting.
The woman was told by a caller that her identity was stolen and she could be charged with money laundering.
