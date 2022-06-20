SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
June 20, 2022 01:02 PM
Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
