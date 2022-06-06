Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Mother of teen injured in Rochester crash Friday night speaks out: 'most terrifying night of my life'
A 48-year-old Rochester woman was arrested Friday, June 3, 2022, after her vehicle collided with another north of Rochester. The driver of the other vehicle, a senior from Century High School, broke his wrist and won't be able to pitch for the Panther's this season.
A Rochester firm, 1318 Apache Drive LLC, recently purchased the empty former Med City home of Warners’ Stellian appliances at 1318 Apache Drive SW for $1.3 million.
Mr. Pizza North changed ownership at the beginning of April and closed down for a month and a half for dining room renovations. Now the almost 60-year-old pizza joint is open for in-store dining and take-out for with a new look and the same food.
Judge said claim against the city and DMCC lacked needed evidence and status to show their actions interfered with business operations.