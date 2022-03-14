SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 13-19, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
March 14, 2022 01:00 PM
Share

Click here to view previous weeks.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESSDAILY INCIDENT REPORTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Kenyon map.png
Local
Burnsville teenager reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase before hitting Kenyon squad car
The 16-year-old is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of careless driving, speeding and driving without a valid license. He is also charged with two petty misdemeanor drug offenses.
March 14, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Andy Smith and Abdulkadir Abdalla
Local
Owner of Gray Duck Theater, principal of Rochester Math and Science Academy to run for House seat 25B
Both candidates said they plan to run as Democrats for the seat representing a left-leaning district.
March 14, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
090820.N.RPB.CARNAHAN.021.jpg
Local
Carnahan, Hagedorn's wife, announces candidate for Congress
Carnahan was rumored to be a candidate; today she made it official.
March 14, 2022 09:58 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Rochester man beaten unconscious by about 10 people
A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, after he was believed to have been assaulted by a group of people.
March 14, 2022 09:23 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts