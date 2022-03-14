Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The 16-year-old is charged in Goodhue County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of careless driving, speeding and driving without a valid license. He is also charged with two petty misdemeanor drug offenses.
Owner of Gray Duck Theater, principal of Rochester Math and Science Academy to run for House seat 25B
Both candidates said they plan to run as Democrats for the seat representing a left-leaning district.
Carnahan was rumored to be a candidate; today she made it official.
A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, after he was believed to have been assaulted by a group of people.