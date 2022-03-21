Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Timothy Jay Griffin, 55, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that occurred between November 2013 and November 2016.
Capt. Casey Moilanen said this is at least the second incidence of this type of scam in recent weeks.
Randall Q. Merrick, 50, was sentenced Friday, March 18, 2022, in Buffalo County Circuit Court in Wisconsin to 30 years in state prison followed by 20 years of supervision.
