Read Today's Paper Monday, March 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 27-April 2, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
March 28, 2022 01:30 PM
Share

Click here to view previous weeks.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTALL-ACCESSDAILY INCIDENT REPORTSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 28, 2022 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester's Milton Kaplan's businesses flourished when the printed word was king
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
March 28, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Milton Kaplan
Exclusive
Local
Paperback Magnate: Rochester's Milton Kaplan's businesses flourished when the printed word was king
The Rochester businessman and community leader died earlier this month at 101.
March 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Fire Truck
Local
Smoke alarm alerts neighbor to stove fire
Firefighters responded to a stove fire at Northwest Rochester apartment.
March 27, 2022 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports