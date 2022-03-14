Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
A 28-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, after he was believed to have been assaulted by a group of people.
Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public from the incident.
A landowner's decision to clear trees at a great blue heron nest site could sway court's decision on pending court cases, lawyer says.
Exclusive
Participation of local law enforcement leaders in an upcoming forum raises fears that they endorse fringe views. Or, could their presence help ground the discussion in fact?