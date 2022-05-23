Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 22-28, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42 near Kellogg Friday afternoon.
The man is currently in custody for assaulting a police officer Sunday evening.
Friday and Saturday saw reports of gunfire in Rochester, according to authorities. Law enforcement recovered shell cases from both incidents.
The man suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to authorities.