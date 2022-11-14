SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

By Staff reports
November 14, 2022 01:50 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTDAILY INCIDENT REPORTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Winona Health 11-14-22.png
NewsMD
Winona Health hosting men's health happy hour event Nov. 28
Men age 21 and older can learn more about men's health care during the "A Drink with the Docs" event later this month.
November 14, 2022 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin High School
Local
Austin voters bump per-pupil levy for school district from $42 to $512
The vote will result in roughly $2.4 million of extra spending a year for the district.
November 14, 2022 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Watch Party
Business
Wildwood’s bartenders and unique bar foods make it one of Rochester’s most popular bars
Need a place for a beer and frozen pizza to bring home after? Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill may be the place for you.
November 14, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Be a Santa to a Senior 1.jpg
Community
Home Instead collecting presents for seniors in Rochester
People can pick an ornament with an older adult's name and gift suggestions and then return the present under the tree from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19.
November 14, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports