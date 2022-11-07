Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Amoryllis Kaitlynn Forsberg, 27, was convicted of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, a gross misdemeanor and was given one year of probation.
From a dinner show fundraiser to pictures with Santa, it will be a busy holiday season at the historic home in Austin.
Cristina Garza Hennessey, 50, of Rochester, is facing multiple charges following a domestic incident where she allegedly cut a man's genitals and punched a Rochester police officer.
Both the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department said they would only be responding to a polling place if there's an emergency or a call for service. Marty Probst, the husband of Kim Crockett, the Republican nominee for Minnesota's secretary of state, had called for an Election Day SWAT team earlier this month.