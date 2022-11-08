SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 7-11, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

By Staff reports
November 08, 2022 09:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Click here to view previous weeks.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTDAILY INCIDENT REPORTSPUBLIC SAFETY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Election Day
Local
New Olmsted County commissioners aim for smooth transition
Four retiring commissioners will be replaced by newly elected candidates in 2023.
November 09, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Liz Boldon
Local
Boldon's state Senate victory helps give DFL control of the Senate and one-party rule in St. Paul
The DFL had targeted one of the Rochester area's two Senate seats for years. On Tuesday it flipped one.
November 09, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Steve Jacob
Local
Winona County Board special election set for next year following Steve Jacob's election to Minnesota House
Jacob will continue his duties as District 3's county commissioner up until he is sworn into the Minnesota House of Representatives in January 2023.
November 09, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Shaun Palmer, Patrick Keane and Norman Wahl
Local
Rochester council set to see one new member
Norman Wahl says he's gearing up to be sole new face on council after joining two incumbents in election victories.
November 09, 2022 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen