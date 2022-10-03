We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 2-8, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

By Staff reports
October 03, 2022 01:37 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTDAILY INCIDENT REPORTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Bob's Trailer Court
Local
Plans to close Bob's Trailer Court leaves questions for residents amid county concerns
The owner of the Southeast Rochester trailer park says he's planning to construct apartments for low-income seniors. TSJ Parks LLC purchased the site for $1.3 million in 2021.
October 03, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Candidate collage 2 (4).png
Local
Election 2022: Oronoco Mayor
Candidates for Oronoco Mayor make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 03, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Vehicle shot overnight Saturday, no injuries reported
"We don't know how or why their van was shot or why," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. "It's something we're going to look into."
October 03, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Candidate collage 2 (3).png
Local
Election 2022: Mantorville Mayor
Candidates for Mantorville Mayor make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 03, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports