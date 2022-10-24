SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 23-29, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

By Staff reports
October 24, 2022 01:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTDAILY INCIDENT REPORTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Rodgers 1.jpg
Local
Rochesterites help Floridians dig out of Hurricane Ian mess
While Bruce Rodgers headed to Sanibel Island, Florida, to deal with a family member's home, Jessica Bradford of the Rochester Salvation Army returned from two weeks of providing emotional and spiritual support to the storm's victims.
October 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 16-22, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 24, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
3 overdoses reported Friday night in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department responded to three separate reported overdoses Friday night.
October 24, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester house fire Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
Local
Rochester family alerted by smoke detectors early Monday, house lost in blaze
A family of four has been displaced due the fire, which threatened neighboring homes.
October 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson