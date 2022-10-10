Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 9-15, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Mayo Clinic receives $100 million donation to construct new building, expand proton therapy capacity
The donation establishes the Fred C. and Katherine B. Andersen Building where patients will receive proton therapy treatments for cancer starting in 2026.
A man previously convicted of selling narcotics is facing murder charges related to the overdose death of an Olmsted County woman in 2021. The woman was allegedly trying to buy heroin but an autopsy revealed she died as a result of the toxic effects of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Rick Morris, who worked as Rochester's clean energy organizer, is stepping down at the end of the month.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.