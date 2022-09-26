We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 25-October 1, 2022

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 01:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Click here to view previous weeks.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office daily activity logs can be viewed here.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTDAILY INCIDENT REPORTS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Candidate collage Goodhue Board.png
Local
Election 2022: Goodhue County Board of Commissioners
The candidates for the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
September 26, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
John Marshall High School Speech and Debate
Local
John Marshall's debate team proves themselves with a spot on the nation's top 100
Compared to many of the school’s competitors in the Twin Cities, John Marshall has a small budget and a relatively small group of students competing.
September 26, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 26, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash Saturday in Rochester
A 43-year-old man suffered injuries after his motorcycle struck another vehicle Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
September 26, 2022 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson