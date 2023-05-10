Rochester Police Department to host 6 Safe City Nights over the summer

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department's community engagement events, Safe City Nights, will take place in the city's six wards throughout the summer.

Each event will have free food and fun activities with police officers, firefighters and other public safety partners. The activities include a K-9 team demonstration, Rochester Fire Department demonstration, Rochester Public Works sewer demonstration and giveaways depending on the event.

RPD launched Safe City Nights in 2019 to build positive connections between police and community members, according to a statement from the Rochester Police Department.

“We really value the opportunity to engage with people of all ages throughout the City. Relationship-building initiatives like Safe City Nights are a key part of community policing, which focuses on working collaboratively to solve problems and enhance public safety,” Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a news release announcing the events.

The six events are:



ADVERTISEMENT

June 13 , 6 to 8 p.m. at Gibbs Elementary, 5525 56th St. NW.

, 6 to 8 p.m. at Gibbs Elementary, 5525 56th St. NW. June 27 , 6 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Elementary, 1801 Ninth Ave. SE.

, 6 to 8 p.m. at Franklin Elementary, 1801 Ninth Ave. SE. July 11 , 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 1201 10th Ave. NE.

, 6 to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 1201 10th Ave. NE. July 25 , 6 to 8 p.m. at Bishop Elementary, 406 36th Ave. NW.

, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bishop Elementary, 406 36th Ave. NW. Aug. 8 , 6 to 8 p.m. at Longfellow Elementary, 2435 20th St. SE.

, 6 to 8 p.m. at Longfellow Elementary, 2435 20th St. SE. Aug. 22, 6 to 8 p.m. at Watson Field, 1000 Essex Parkway NW.

The community events are welcome to everyone.

The Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Community Engagement Response Team, Mayor Kim Norton and Rochester Public Utilities, Public Works, Rochester Public Library, and Parks and Recreation will also participate in the events.