News | Local

Rochester Police Department to mark Hispanic Heritage month Saturday

The department is hosting an outdoor community celebration Saturday, Oct. 2, at Longfellow Elementary School, 1615 Marion Road SE, from noon to 2 p.m.

Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Rochester Police Department
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 28, 2021 03:25 PM
The Rochester Police Department is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday with an outdoor community event.

The event will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Longfellow Elementary School, 1615 Marion Road SE, and will feature bouncy castles, face painting, food and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“This is an opportunity to not only celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, but also build positive connections between law enforcement and the Hispanic and Latino community," Rochester police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. "Communication is key to building relationships, and we know people feel more comfortable approaching and talking to police in casual settings like this.”

Participating community partners include the Rochester Fire Department, Diversity Council, Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association, Olmsted County Public Health, Fernbrook Family Center and Unidos MN.

Hispanic Heritage month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 and honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latino Americans.

