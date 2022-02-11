SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester police determined use of force incident in November 'not consistent' with department policy

Police have released few details of what occurred during the Nov. 13, 2021, incident, but said recently it was not consistent with department policy, training, expectations and/or values.

Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Rochester Police Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 11, 2022 09:33 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A use of force incident at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys last fall was determined not to be "consistent with Department policy, training, expectations and/or values," Rochester police said in a statement Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

Few details have been released about what exactly occurred on Nov. 13, 2021, when officer Craig Sammon went to assist a Mayo Clinic security officer during an incident.

Police have said a person "was agitated and resisted handcuffing and transport at St. Marys" and that Sammom used physical force to restrain the person. No weapons were used in the incident.

"It was determined that the use of force applied by the officer was not consistent with Department policy, training, expectations and/or values," spokeswoman Amanda Grayson wrote in a news release Friday. "We initiated an internal review of the events and have determined that a suspension was appropriate. The officer has completed the suspension and is undergoing additional training."

Sammon was placed on leave while the department investigated the incident, which is standard department procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Mayo Clinic security officer also was placed on administrative leave while Mayo conducted its own internal investigation of the incident.

“As a department, we aim to demonstrate our core values of respect, service, compassion, integrity and innovation. In this case, the officer’s actions fell short," Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement. "We’re sharing this with you in alignment with the Department’s commitment and dedication to continuous improvement and to show transparency.”

Also Read
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
Catalytic converter thefts still plague vehicle owners
In less than two weeks, eight catalytic converters are been reported stolen from vehicle owners in Rochester.
February 11, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 6-12, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 11, 2022 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
STPAULCOURTROOMSKETCH
Minnesota
New footage in trial shows officers didn’t tell superior George Floyd had no pulse
The video clip was played in the federal trial of Lane and former Minneapolis officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights when they arrested him on May 25, 2020 for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill.
February 10, 2022 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Chao Xiong, Rochelle Olson / Star Tribune
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Fishinhg for a Cure Record-Fish.jpg
Local
Area briefs: Austin fishing fundraiser to earn money for cancer research
AUSTIN — After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Fishing for a Cure cancer research fundraiser returns to Austin on Feb. 19.
February 11, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
IMG_7952.jpeg
Exclusive
Local
Born deaf, Chatfield grad finds success on stage
Nicholas Fryer received cochlear implants when he was a young child, allowing him to hear in some capacity. In spite of the challenges associated with those, he went on to excel in the performing arts.
February 11, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
hollihartman.jpeg
Members Only
Business
Low supply + high demand = 'real estate Hunger Games'
Mirroring most other U.S. markets, a limited number of houses with a growing number of buyers has heated up real estate in southeastern Minnesota. In 2021, 6,549 homes sold in the Southeast Minnesota Realtors’s seven-county region, which was down 38 from the 6,587 closings in 2020. However, the Rochester market tallied 2,394 house sales, which was up from 2,377 closings in 2020.
February 11, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger