Rochester police find at least 8 shell casings following report of shots fired

Rochester police found at least eight shell casings and three damaged vehicles about 12 hours after a caller reported hearing gunshots in Northeast Rochester.

Police were sent about 9:50 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of 27th Street Northeast for a report of five to seven gunshots, Capt. Casey Moilanen said Tuesday morning. The caller said they thought the shots were coming from the area of 27th Street Northeast and North Broadway Avenue. Officers canvassed the area, but did not any signs that shots were fired at that location.

On Monday, police were called about 9:55 a.m. to the 400 block of 27th Street Northeast for a report that three vehicles had been struck with bullets. The officer estimated eight shots were fired into the three vehicles.

Because of the shot placement in the vehicles, the officer speculated that someone may have been running at the side of the vehicles and someone else was shooting at the runner, Moilanen said. Police did not receive any reports from area hospitals that someone had been brought in Sunday for gunshot wounds.