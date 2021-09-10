SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester Police honor 9/11 Anniversary with commemorative bar pin

"It is important that as an agency we honor the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11, many of them first responders," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said.

Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Pin.JPG
The commemorative bar pin that's to be worn by Rochester Police officers and staff in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. Contributed / Rochester Police Department
September 10, 2021 01:08 PM
The Rochester Police Department will be wearing a commemorative bar pin in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the department announced in a news release.

The pin recognizes the various locations of the attacks: two figures symbolizing the twin towers, a five-sided outline for the Pentagon and a keystone shape representing the state of Pennsylvania. The dates Sept. 11, 2001, and Sept. 11, 2021, appear below the words “never forget.”

“It is important that as an agency we honor the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11, many of them first responders," said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin. "The men and women who heroically rushed to rescue others that day represent what Rochester Police Department and all first responders are called to do – help those in crisis or times of need.”

Several police officers shared their memories of the Sept. 11 attacks in this short video:

