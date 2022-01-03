Rochester police interrupt domestic incident, find man pointing gun at a woman

A 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday after Rochester police found him pointing a gun at a woman inside of a locked bedroom in a Southeast Rochester residence.

Dong Lam, of South Bend, Indiana, was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony charges second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats and misdemeanor domestic assault. He was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon.

Rochester police were called about 7:10 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 2700 block of Rose Drive Southeast for a report of a man and a woman fighting. When officers arrived at the residence, a young man let them inside the home, but would not tell the officers anything. Officers could reportedly hear loud music from a bedroom and as they got closer to the bedroom, could hear a loud argument.

Officers forced the door open when they heard a woman scream, Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen. Inside, they found a woman on the floor and a man standing over her with a gun in his hand. A sergeant on scene disarmed the man, later identified as Lam. It was determined that a live round was in the chamber of the Taurus PT 911 handgun as well as five additional rounds, according to court records.

The 54-year-old woman told police the two had previously been in a relationship, but she had ended it with him and that he had come over and let himself in with a key. Lam got into an argument with the woman over their relationship status and then reportedly punched the woman in the face several times and allegedly told her he would kill her and then himself if they could not be together.

The woman had a bloody lip and bruising inside her upper lip, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman's 24-year-old son called police when he thought an assault was taking place, according to Moilanen.