Rochester police investigate bomb threat at downtown restaurant

Rochester police were sent to investigate a downtown restaurant early Thursday morning after a local news station received an email that said a bomb would go off there later in the morning.

Rochester police responded just before 1:50 a.m. to Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar for a bomb threat after the TV station notified police that it had received an email tip stating a device would go off at the restaurant.

Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar said in an email that police searched the area with dogs and did not find anything.

Department spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said the inside and outside the building was searched and found no indicators of suspicious packages, containers or anything else was found.

The restaurant's owner also came and found nothing unusual.

The incident is under investigation.