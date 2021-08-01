Rochester police investigate Saturday stabbing
A man suffered on-life threatening injuries in a stabbing Saturday night.
Rochester police report a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a late Saturday stabbing.
Police responded to the 1200 block of 4 1/2 Street Northwest Saturday shortly after 10 p.m. and found one victim.
He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
The incident remains under investigation.
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.