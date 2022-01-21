SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester police investigate theft of a ton of copper

The theft, reported by a Rochester-based construction company, is believed to have occurred sometime between noon on Jan. 19, 2022, and 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 21, 2022 08:58 AM
ROCHESTER — Police are investigating a report of a ton of scrap copper taken from a Rochester-based construction company this week.

Rochester police received a report from Elcor Construction that its location at 2535 U.S. Highway 14 West was broken into sometime between noon Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, and 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Thieves were able to force entry through one of the building's doors and then open an overhead garage door. Approximately $4,000 worth of tools were reported stolen as well as about a ton of scrapped copper worth an estimated $20,000. Moilanen said it likely would have taken about four pick-up loads to take that much copper.

The burglary is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department through the non-emergency number at 507-382-6800 or through Crime Stoppers of Rochester and Olmsted County at 1-800-222-8477.

