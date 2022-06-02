SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Rochester Police investigating attempted abduction Wednesday evening

The attempted abduction around 8 p.m. at Seventh Street Northwest in Rochester. A Black man in a black SUV attempted to talk an 11-year-old girl to get into his SUV before he made contact with her. The girl was able to pull away.

Police lights crime
stock photo
By Staff reports
June 02, 2022 03:39 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

Around 8 p.m., an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on Seventh Street Northwest, a black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Drive Northwest.

The release stated the driver tried to talk the girl into his vehicle, but she refused. He then exited the vehicle and made contact with the young girl. She was able to pull away from the suspect and ride away on her bike.

The following is a description of the suspect police have provided:

  • Black man
  • Short hair with a beard
  • 5'6" to 5'8" tall
  • Thin build
  • Wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants

The small, black SUV had a blue sticker with lettering in the rear side window.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact investigator Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-2735 or dispatch at 507-328-6800.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
