Rochester Police investigating attempted abduction Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in northwest Rochester.

Around 8 p.m., an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on Seventh Street Northwest, a black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Drive Northwest.

The release stated the driver tried to talk the girl into his vehicle, but she refused. He then exited the vehicle and made contact with the young girl. She was able to pull away from the suspect and ride away on her bike.

The following is a description of the suspect police have provided:



Black man

Short hair with a beard

5'6" to 5'8" tall

Thin build

Wearing a blue shirt and black sweatpants

The small, black SUV had a blue sticker with lettering in the rear side window.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact investigator Craig Jacobsen at 507-328-2735 or dispatch at 507-328-6800.