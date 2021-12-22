Rochester police investigating attempted robbery of pizza delivery man
A 36-year-old man reported Tuesday night, Dec. 21, 2021, that another man attempted to rob him outside of his place of work on Third Avenue Southeast.
Rochester police are investigating the attempted robbery of a pizza delivery man.
Police were called about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a report of an attempted robbery. A 36-year-old man who works at a pizza shop told police that he had gone out to his vehicle for a delivery when he was approached by another man who pointed a handgun at him and told him to give him everything he had, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The pizza delivery man refused the man's commands and the man got into a vehicle with three other people in it and left the area.
The man is a described a thin, light-skinned Black man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. The man left in a white Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu-type vehicle.
The pizza delivery man was not injured in the incident.