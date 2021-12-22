Rochester police investigating attempted robbery of pizza delivery man

Rochester police are investigating the attempted robbery of a pizza delivery man.

Police were called about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a report of an attempted robbery. A 36-year-old man who works at a pizza shop told police that he had gone out to his vehicle for a delivery when he was approached by another man who pointed a handgun at him and told him to give him everything he had, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The pizza delivery man refused the man's commands and the man got into a vehicle with three other people in it and left the area.

The man is a described a thin, light-skinned Black man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. The man left in a white Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu-type vehicle.

The pizza delivery man was not injured in the incident.