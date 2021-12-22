SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester police investigating attempted robbery of pizza delivery man

A 36-year-old man reported Tuesday night, Dec. 21, 2021, that another man attempted to rob him outside of his place of work on Third Avenue Southeast.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 22, 2021 09:03 AM
Share

Rochester police are investigating the attempted robbery of a pizza delivery man.

Police were called about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast for a report of an attempted robbery. A 36-year-old man who works at a pizza shop told police that he had gone out to his vehicle for a delivery when he was approached by another man who pointed a handgun at him and told him to give him everything he had, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The pizza delivery man refused the man's commands and the man got into a vehicle with three other people in it and left the area.

The man is a described a thin, light-skinned Black man in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. The man left in a white Chevrolet Cruze or Malibu-type vehicle.

The pizza delivery man was not injured in the incident.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts