Rochester Police investigating deceased man found in tent

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man

RPD - Death Investigation
By Staff reports
Today at 3:35 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a man was found deceased inside a tent, according to a news release from Rochester Police Department Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, RPD received a report of an unresponsive man located inside a tent among trees near the entrance of Soldiers Field Park.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death. There is no danger to the public and no additional information is available at this time.

