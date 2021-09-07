Rochester police investigating large fight that left man unconscious, bleeding from the head

At least one person was injured early Monday after police said a large fight broke out in downtown Rochester.

Few details about the incident were available Tuesday morning as Rochester police worked to review surveillance footage of the fight.

Police were called about 2:10 a.m. Monday to the 10 block of Third Street Southwest for a report of a large fight, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar. When officer arrived, they found a man unconscious and bleeding from his head.

A brief review of surveillance footage by police found that the man was picked up and slammed to the ground. The injured man did not want to speak with police about the incident.

Several people believed to have been involved in the fight were detained by police at the scene. One witness told police they saw someone put something in a nearby car and when officers went over to the vehicle, they saw a Glock handgun on the front seat.

Other witnesses told police that people were breaking glass bottles to use as weapons, but no one with injuries consistent with being slashed by a broken bottle were found.

The incident remains under investigation.