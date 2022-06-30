SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester police looking for man accused of robbing Home Depot with a knife Wednesday

The man allegedly stole around $775 worth of items after his credit card declined and he pulled out a knife, according to police.

Crime - Police lights
stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 30, 2022 09:23 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement is looking for a man accused of stealing around $775 worth of items Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from a Home Depot, according Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, around 1:48 p.m. a man went to a cashier to pay for several items, including about $600 worth of Visa gift cards. After his credit card declined, the man's demeanor changed and he pulled out a small pocket knife the cashier told law enforcement.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
CrossFit gym to bulk up with new expansion
Heavy lifting is expected to start in July for a 1,700-square-foot addition to CrossFit Credence, owned by Dave and Allie Timm, at 3020 N. Broadway Ave.
June 30, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 1 candidates discuss what makes a good county commissioner
The two candidates for the open seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

The cashier told law enforcement the suspect did not open the knife but that she was still afraid. The suspect then asked the cashier open the cash drawer, which she did before shutting it again without giving him any money, Moilanen said.

The man then left with the items, and an employee that followed him outside lost track of him, according to Moilanen.

Moilanen said that law enforcement was not called until about an hour after the incident due to the cashier being scared. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made related to the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen described the man as a 300-pound, 6-foot-tall Black man who was wearing a bright green sweatshirt and a dark colored gaiter around his face at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement is looking for video of the incident.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 26-July 2, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 30, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Brownsdale speedway attracts go-kart drivers for competition, fun
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 30, 2022 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
56 speedway
Sports
Brownsdale speedway attracts go-kart drivers for competition, fun
Mike Schubert's No. 1 rule is "we're here to have fun."
June 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
gavel court crime
Local
Pine Island man given probation for role in over $1 million cryptocurrency money-laundering scheme
Daniel Joseph Rezac, 37, of Pine Island, was acting as a "money mule" when he deposited and transferred over a million dollars in a cryptocurrency scheme, according to a U.S. Secret Service agent.
June 29, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson