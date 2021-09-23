SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester police looking for woman who struck pedestrian with car

Victim initially walked away after being hit by a car, but later felt discomfort.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Police lights
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
September 23, 2021 08:55 AM
Rochester police are asking the driver in a hit-and-run crash to step forward.

About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-year-old woman contacted Rochester police to report she'd been the victim of a hit-and-run crash that morning, said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. when the woman was walking east in the crosswalk on the north side of Second Street Southwest at the exit ramp from U.S. Highway 52, Moilanen said. The victim was on her way to work when she stepped into the crosswalk and was bumped by a full-sized gold-colored sedan driven by an older white woman, according to the statement given by the victim.

When the driver moved her car forward, the vehicle struck the victim in the leg causing her to fall onto the hood of the car, Moilanen said. The driver looked at the victim, but when the victim walked away, seemingly uninjured, the driver left the scene.

However, the victim later felt pain and went to the emergency room, Moilanen said.

"We hope the driver will call" so insurance information can be obtained from her, Moilanen said.

