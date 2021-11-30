SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester police, Mayo Clinic security investigate officers' use of force

Officers from both organizations have been placed on leave from an incident Nov. 13.

Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Rochester Police Department
November 30, 2021 01:34 PM
A Rochester police officer and Mayo Clinic security officer are each on administrative leave pending investigations of their use of force to take a person into custody.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Nov. 13 when a police officer tried to handcuff someone at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.

According to a report from the police department, that person resisted and officer Craig Sammon went to assist the officer and used physical force to restrain them.

The report does not specify what force Sammon used, but does say no weapons were involved.

According to police, Sammon has been placed on leave while the department investigates the incident, which is standard department procedure.

Mayo Clinic reports one security officer also is on administrative leave while Mayo conducts its own internal investigation of the incident.

