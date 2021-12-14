SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester police officer makes 2021 Minnesota DWI Patrol All-star team

For the second year in a row, Rochester police officer Eric Christenson has been named one of the top officers in the state at stopping drunk driving.

Rochester police officer Eric Christenson
Rochester police officer Eric Christenson
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
By Post Bulletin staff report
December 14, 2021 03:45 PM
A Rochester Police Department’s officer is among Minnesota’s top cops at stopping drunk drivers.

For the second year in a row, Rochester police officer Eric Christenson was named by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety to the DWI Patrol All-Star team. Christenson is one of 61 officers, deputies, troopers and prosecutors statewide to make the team.

Christenson also was given the DWI Hat Trick Award, which is achieved whenever an officer detects and arrests three impaired drivers within one shift.

Christenson, whose position is grant-funded and dedicated to DWI enforcement, made 87 DWI arrests last year.

