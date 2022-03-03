SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester police respond to report of large group of kids fighting at Mayo High School parking lot

Few details were available early Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022, about the incident but it is believed at least one person was detained.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
March 03, 2022 12:37 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Rochester police were called Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, to the Mayo High School parking lot for a report of a large group of kids, presumably students, fighting, according to a department spokeswoman.

Few details were available early Thursday afternoon about the incident but it is believed at least one person was detained.

Police received a report about the fight around 11:20 a.m. Early details indicate that someone was heard saying "put down the knife" and kids were seen running in all directions, according to Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson.

The first of three lunch periods at Mayo High School runs from 11:02 to 11:51 a.m., according to the school website .

The Post Bulletin has reached out to Rochester Public Schools for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 27-March 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 03, 2022 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
4228f68f792fca81a3d2747deec9c5b0.jpg
Local
Sheriff Bartsh hanging up his badge in Wabasha County
The second-longest serving sheriff in Minnesota, Bartsh decided not to run for a sixth term in office
March 02, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Loc Truong
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 9 years in prison for cocaine possession
More than 200 grams of the drug was found when members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in April 2021 at a residence in the 4900 block of Castleview Drive Northwest.
March 02, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
01 Rochesterfest Chairperson Announcement
Local
7 things to know about Rochesterfest 2022
New chairman and theme announced for citywide celebration.
March 03, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
071521-drone-downtown-rochester-0013.jpg
Members Only
Business
Kahler hotel employees still waiting for back pay awarded to them in 2016
In 2016, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that employees of Rochester’s Kahler hotels were owed back pay that could total thousands of dollars for each for more than 200 eligible workers. In 2022, they are still waiting for their money.
March 03, 2022 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
WinLaC Map.png
Local
Area briefs: Public invited to 'waterside chats' on Mississippi watershed
Free nitrate testing in Mower County; MnDOT hosting meeting on Highway 52 construction
March 03, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Pine Island map.png
Local
Woman injured in Highway 52 crash near Pine Island
A 29-year-old woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Wednesday night for non-life threatening injuries.
March 03, 2022 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe