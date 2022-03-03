Rochester police respond to report of large group of kids fighting at Mayo High School parking lot

ROCHESTER — Rochester police were called Thursday morning, March 3, 2022, to the Mayo High School parking lot for a report of a large group of kids, presumably students, fighting, according to a department spokeswoman.

Few details were available early Thursday afternoon about the incident but it is believed at least one person was detained.

Police received a report about the fight around 11:20 a.m. Early details indicate that someone was heard saying "put down the knife" and kids were seen running in all directions, according to Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson.

The first of three lunch periods at Mayo High School runs from 11:02 to 11:51 a.m., according to the school website .

The Post Bulletin has reached out to Rochester Public Schools for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.