News | Local

Rochester police say man shot himself in the foot, claimed another did it

The Thursday evening, Aug. 19, 2021, incident remains under investigation.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 20, 2021 08:02 AM
Rochester police said a 29-year-old man who claimed he was shot by an unknown person Thursday night actually shot himself in the foot.

Police were called just after 8 p.m. Thursday to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for a report of a 29-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound to his foot. The man told officers he was shot at by an unknown person as he was leaving Thursdays Downtown, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Investigators later determined that the incident was likely an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident is still under investigation and charges may be filed. It was not immediately known if the man had a permit to carry or if he was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

