We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester police seize almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs last week, three charged

A burglary investigation led to the arrest of three people accused of having almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs in Rochester last week.

Elliot Christopher Lee Wilkins
Elliot Christopher Lee Wilkins.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 27, 2022 01:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement seized almost 30 pounds of cocaine from three people last week in Rochester, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Elliot Christopher Lee Wilkins, 24, of Cannon Falls, is facing six counts of first degree drug sale or possession and one count of third-degree drug sale or possession and fifth-degree drug sale or possession, all felonies.

Also Read
Candidate collage.png
Local
Election 2022: Wabasha County Sheriff
The two candidates for Wabasha County Sheriff make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
September 27, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 25-October 1, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 27, 2022 08:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Coby Dean McKinley, 29, and Venus Mildred Marquez Melendez, 41, both of Red Wing, are each facing four felony counts of first-degree drug sale or possession.

All three were arrested last week after law enforcement seized 28.5 pounds of cocaine, seven pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of fentanyl and 15 pounds of marijuana from the trio.

“These sizable seizures illustrate our Criminal Interdiction Unit’s commitment to removing drugs from our community. As an agency, we also strive to educate those suffering from addiction about diversion and treatment options,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a press release .

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilkins is being held on $500,000 bail or bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 19 in district court.

McKinley is being held on $250,000 bail or bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 in district court.

Marquez Melendez has since bonded or bailed out of the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 in district court.

Coby Dean McKinley
Coby Dean McKinley
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

According to the court documents:

Wilkens was the subject of an investigation into a recent series of burglaries and thefts by law enforcement in Mower County and the Rochester Police Department. On the morning of Sept. 22, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Wilkins' residence in southeast Rochester where officers found suspected controlled substances in one of his vehicles.

During a second executed search warrant of the vehicle, law enforcement found 11.5 pounds of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, seven pounds of fentanyl and 15 pounds of marijuana.

"These amounts of controlled substances are well in excess of what a user of drugs would possess for his own personal use. The quantity itself indicates that Wilkens possessed the controlled substances with the intent to sell them," reads part of the complaint.

Following his arrest, Wilkins admitted to possessing the narcotics and told law enforcement about McKinely and Marquez Melendez who were staying at a nearby hotel with a large amount of controlled substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers identified both McKinely and Marquez Melendez coming out of northwest Rochester hotel carrying bags and coolers to a vehicle and detained them. Marquez Melendez told one of the officers that a large amount of methamphetamine was in the bags in the vehicle.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of the vehicle and found 17 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of methamphetamine.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTS
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
First Student
Local
Bus driver shortage cuts into students' school day
The early release is affecting roughly 250 students.
September 27, 2022 01:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
IMG_2151.jpg
Business
Hy-Vee to introduce 'frictionless' shopping with new 'Scan & Go' system
Rochester’s four Hy-Vee grocery stores will soon offer a “Scan & Go” option that allows customers to scan items with their phone.
September 27, 2022 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Lyngaas_Trey_MUG_RGB.jpg
Local
Sanford Health Detroit Lakes welcomes new physical therapist
Physical therapists evaluate, treat and prevent mobility injuries and disorders, and they help patients safely recover and regain their mobility.
September 27, 2022 11:11 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Apples R Us Orchard & Distillery
Business
Rochester's Apples R Us lets you pick up fresh fruit, distilled spirits
When Jay Clark and Tammy Soma Clark began the orchard in 2009 they only had 300 trees planted, now in 2022, they have over 12,500 with plans to plant a third orchard section by 2024.
September 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson