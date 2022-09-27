Rochester police seize almost 60 pounds of illegal drugs last week, three charged

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement seized almost 30 pounds of cocaine from three people last week in Rochester, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Elliot Christopher Lee Wilkins, 24, of Cannon Falls, is facing six counts of first degree drug sale or possession and one count of third-degree drug sale or possession and fifth-degree drug sale or possession, all felonies.

Coby Dean McKinley, 29, and Venus Mildred Marquez Melendez, 41, both of Red Wing, are each facing four felony counts of first-degree drug sale or possession.

All three were arrested last week after law enforcement seized 28.5 pounds of cocaine, seven pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of fentanyl and 15 pounds of marijuana from the trio.

“These sizable seizures illustrate our Criminal Interdiction Unit’s commitment to removing drugs from our community. As an agency, we also strive to educate those suffering from addiction about diversion and treatment options,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a press release .

Wilkins is being held on $500,000 bail or bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 19 in district court.

McKinley is being held on $250,000 bail or bond and is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 in district court.

Marquez Melendez has since bonded or bailed out of the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear Oct. 3 in district court.

Coby Dean McKinley Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office

According to the court documents:

Wilkens was the subject of an investigation into a recent series of burglaries and thefts by law enforcement in Mower County and the Rochester Police Department. On the morning of Sept. 22, law enforcement executed a search warrant of Wilkins' residence in southeast Rochester where officers found suspected controlled substances in one of his vehicles.

During a second executed search warrant of the vehicle, law enforcement found 11.5 pounds of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, seven pounds of fentanyl and 15 pounds of marijuana.

"These amounts of controlled substances are well in excess of what a user of drugs would possess for his own personal use. The quantity itself indicates that Wilkens possessed the controlled substances with the intent to sell them," reads part of the complaint.

Following his arrest, Wilkins admitted to possessing the narcotics and told law enforcement about McKinely and Marquez Melendez who were staying at a nearby hotel with a large amount of controlled substances.

Officers identified both McKinely and Marquez Melendez coming out of northwest Rochester hotel carrying bags and coolers to a vehicle and detained them. Marquez Melendez told one of the officers that a large amount of methamphetamine was in the bags in the vehicle.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant of the vehicle and found 17 pounds of cocaine and 6 pounds of methamphetamine.