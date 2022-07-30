SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rochester Police kill suspect in ax robbery early Saturday morning

The suspect was shot during a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Saturday.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
July 30, 2022 07:37 AM
ROCHESTER — Police shot an armed robbery suspect early Saturday morning, July 30, 2022.

Rochester Police responded to a robbery call at a business on the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue South at 10:59 p.m. Friday night. A white male allegedly entered the business armed with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.

Police located the van at 12:44 a.m. Saturday and conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 63, south of the U.S. Highway 52 overpass. According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, reports indicate the suspect got out of the van with the ax and charged toward an officer. The officer shot the suspect.

The suspect later died from his injuries.

The officer involved in the shooting has been with the Rochester Police Department for just over a year and was an officer at another agency previously, according to the BCA.

The BCA is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard procedure in Minnesota.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
