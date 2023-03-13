6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, March 13

News Local

Rochester police suspect death last week was product of overdose

While police await an autopsy for an official cause of death, they believe a 22-year-old Rochester woman died of an overdose last week.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 13, 2023 11:49 AM

ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old woman was found deceased Friday, March 10, 2023, of a suspected overdose, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A friend of the woman found her not breathing and cold to the touch in her northeast Rochester apartment around 10:26 a.m.

Police found drug paraphernalia, including pills, and are awaiting an autopsy for an official cause of death.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
