Rochester police suspect death last week was product of overdose
While police await an autopsy for an official cause of death, they believe a 22-year-old Rochester woman died of an overdose last week.
ROCHESTER — A 22-year-old woman was found deceased Friday, March 10, 2023, of a suspected overdose, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
According to Moilanen:
A friend of the woman found her not breathing and cold to the touch in her northeast Rochester apartment around 10:26 a.m.
Police found drug paraphernalia, including pills, and are awaiting an autopsy for an official cause of death.
