News | Local
Rochester police urges public to slow down after responding to 16 crashes Monday morning

Drivers can be seen sliding across Rochester roads, even while driving at low speeds, due to extremely slick roads in the region.

U.S. 14 near Rochester
Roads are extremely slick around the Rochester region. Law enforcement is urging drivers to slow down.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Transportation
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 14, 2022 10:23 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is urging the public to slow down and increase their distance while driving after responding to 16 crashes in an hour Monday morning.

Drivers can be seen sliding across Rochester roads, even while driving at low speeds, due to extremely slick roads in the region.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
