Rochester police urges public to slow down after responding to 16 crashes Monday morning
Drivers can be seen sliding across Rochester roads, even while driving at low speeds, due to extremely slick roads in the region.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is urging the public to slow down and increase their distance while driving after responding to 16 crashes in an hour Monday morning.
⚠️RPD has responded to approximately 16 car accidents in the last hour. Slow down and increase your follow distance.❄️— City of Rochester, MN Police Department (@RochesterMNPD) November 14, 2022
