News | Local

Rochester police want to speak with man who tried to get 11-year-old girl in his car

It was unclear if the man was attempting to be a good Samaritan or if he had more sinister intentions.

Police car lights crime crash arrest
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 25, 2022 08:52 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is looking to speak with a driver who tried to get an 11-year-old girl into his car Thursday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2022.

Police received a report just after 4 p.m. from a woman who said someone tried to "kidnap" her daughter while the girl was walking home from school, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The 11-year-old girl was near a bus stop in the area of 21st Street and 20th Street Northwest when a man in a blue crossover-style vehicle asked the girl to get into his car so he could give her a ride home in the bad weather.

When the girl refused, the man reportedly made a comment about offering candy, but the girl again refused. An adult in another vehicle yelled at the man and the man drove off, according to Moilanen. The driver is described as an older white male with sandy blonde hair, a goatee and a black coat.

Officers are looking to speak with the driver of the "blue crossover-style vehicle" and he is asked to contact police.

